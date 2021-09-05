Advertisement
Veteran actors of Bollywood Shatrughan Sinha and Amitabh Bachchan were close friends but now don’t share a warm, cordial vibe anymore. The two shared a good friendship in the early days of their acting career. However, their relationship soured by the time they started filming Yash Chopra’s Kaala Patthar.
Their soured friendship worsened when the Bachchan family decided to not invite Shatrughan and his family to the grand wedding of Abhishek Bachchan with Aishwarya Rai. The Bachchans apparently sent a box of sweets to everyone they couldn’t invite to the wedding.
The Bachchan family’s gesture did not go down well with Shatrughan Sinha. The veteran actor also spoke about it during a conversation with mid-day. He said, “Jab bulaaya nahin phir mithai kis baat ki? Amitabh had said those who had not been invited were not his friends in the first place. I won’t be put in second place and embarrass him by accepting the sweets.”
Shatrughan then lashed out at Bachchans saying, “The least I expected was that either Amitabh or someone from the family would call me up before sending the sweets. When that was not done, why the mithai?”
The actor-turned-politician also spoke about all the celebrities who were not invited. He said, “Hema Malini was not invited, neither were Dharmendra and Ramesh Sippy. Half of the industry has stood by the Bachchans through thick and thin. All of us are currently in second place as Amitabh is being guided by a misguided missile called Amar Singh.”
However, as per Pinkvilla’s report, Amitabh Bachchan had later said that those who couldn’t understand their situation and why they were not invited to the wedding, weren’t his friends in the first place. Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, also spoke about Shatrughan Sinha returning the sweets. He said that the veteran actor was entitled to his opinions and if he didn’t want to keep it, he had a valid reason for it.
