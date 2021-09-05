Advertisement

Veteran actors of Bollywood Shatrughan Sinha and Amitabh Bachchan were close friends but now don’t share a warm, cordial vibe anymore. The two shared a good friendship in the early days of their acting career. However, their relationship soured by the time they started filming Yash Chopra’s Kaala Patthar.

Their soured friendship worsened when the Bachchan family decided to not invite Shatrughan and his family to the grand wedding of Abhishek Bachchan with Aishwarya Rai. The Bachchans apparently sent a box of sweets to everyone they couldn’t invite to the wedding.

The Bachchan family’s gesture did not go down well with Shatrughan Sinha. The veteran actor also spoke about it during a conversation with mid-day. He said, “Jab bulaaya nahin phir mithai kis baat ki? Amitabh had said those who had not been invited were not his friends in the first place. I won’t be put in second place and embarrass him by accepting the sweets.”