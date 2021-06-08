Sara Ali Khan just posted an unseen and adorable image with her mother Amrita Singh in which she is seen giving her a head massage. She captioned it “👩‍👧🐣🐥💓💆🏻‍♀️’

Advertisement

We now hear from sources that the mother-daughter duo is coming together on the screen for the first time. This will be for a haircare brand endorsement.

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan is quite popular in the brands’ circuit because of her immense popularity. Now for a special TVC, mother Amrita Singh has been roped in by the brand too.

This endorsement also marks Amrita Singh’s return to the brand world after more than 30 years. She had voluntarily stepped away from all the limelight decades ago.

The TVC of the hair care brand is all set to release tomorrow and it will be lovely to see the bond they share in real life on screen.

Sara, who has always lived with her mom has often expressed in interviews and social media posts on how close she is to her mother.

Previously, Sara Ali Khan said, “Since I was a kid, my mother has been using onion oil, rice water, Amla juice, etc on my hair. These kitchen recipes have always done wonders for my hair. When Mamaearth approached me to endorse their hair care range and I got to know that their products are inspired by traditional recipes using natural ingredients, I knew I had to partner with this brand.”

Sara adds: “While they create great toxin-free products, what I love the most about the brand is their philosophy of goodness inside and their purpose of serving a greater good. I am excited to embark upon this journey and urge fellow millennials to choose the goodness of Mamaearth.”

Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Mamaearth, said: “We are a brand founded by millennials for millennials. As a purpose-driven brand, we intend to serve a greater goal along with creating great quality products that are safe and effective. Sara is a voice that the youth resonate with and we strongly feel that she would be able to advocate the brand’s ideology and further our cause.”

Must Read: Did You Know? ‘Kabir Singh’ Shahid Kapoor Used To Take Shower For Over 2 Hours To Get Rid Of Cigarette Smell

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube