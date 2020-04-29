Everyone is finding something to keep themselves busy amid the Lockdown and it looks like Ranveer Singh has found his calling too! The actor recently went live through his social media handle and was seen sporting an absolutely different and beefy version of himself with all that workout!

While Ranveer Singh’s new look with a huge beared, and beefed up muscles has caught our fancy, it looks like the Padmavaat actor has been fascinated by something new altogether. Ranveer went live through his official Instagram handle recently he was seen enjoying the remix to his popular track, Malhaari from the film Bajirao Mastani.

Take a look at the video here:

Ranveer Singh’s Live P1: He was surprised to find Malhari Remix 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MJJ03CPqIg — RanveerSingh TBT | #83🏏♥️ (@RanveerSinghtbt) April 28, 2020

While Ranveer Singh and wifey actress Deepika Padukone have been keeping each other company, they have also been entertaining fans with quirky posts and giving a peek into their lockdown lives.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is eagerly looking forward to things becoming better so that his Kabir Khan directorial, ’83 can see the light of the day. The sports drama revolves around the legendary win of the Indian Cricket Team of the 1983 Cricket World Cup under the captainship of cricketing legend, Kapil Dev. The film will see Ranveer play the role of Kapil Dev while real-life wifey Deepika Padukone will play his reel wife, Romi Dev.

Meanwhile, for those of you who clearly live under the rock, Bajirao Mastani’s Malhari was an instant rage among audiences. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film featured Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.

