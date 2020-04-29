Master: Thalapathy Vijay To Have Double Role In The Action-Thriller?

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s dream project Master, with Kollywood superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, has been making headlines ever since its inception last year. The action thriller which was originally slated to release on 9th April has been postponed due to lockdown.

As per a report from timesofindia.com, one may get to see Thalapathy Vijay in a double role in Master. If the report turns out to be true, then without a doubt it will be a double treat, and also worth the long wait for Thalapathy Vijay fans. As the Tamil superstar’s releases are celebrated in a grand way down south. Release dates of Thalapathy Vijay’s films are no less a festival for his fans.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be announced by Master’s directo Lokesssh Kanagaraj and his team.

More about Master, so far the posters and songs from the Thalapathy Vijay starrer have been well received and appreciated by the audience.

Master has Thalapathy Vijay opposite the gorgeous Malavika Mohanan in lead. Vijay Sethupathi in the action thriller will be seen as the lead antagonist.

Music for Master is been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The new release date of the film is yet to be announced by the makers. It was only recently the makers announced that Master will be getting a pan India release, as it will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

