World Dance Day: Chiranjeevi Urges Fans To Shake A Leg To Beat Stress Amid Lockdown

World Dance Day: Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi who made his debut on social media last month has been quite active on Twitter. The veteran actor never fails to turn heads with his posts and videos which he shares on his Twitter handle. Chiranjeevi, today on the occasion of World Dance Day had a special message for his fans.

Chiranjeevi who apart from his acting is also known for phenomenal moves along with the video had a tweet that read, ” Most of you all know my connection to Dance. Like Music, Dance too is meditative. It gives such great relief no matter what the mood. It is a great stress buster. In these stressful times, we all can do with a little escape and a little dance. Happy #InternationalDanceDay”

Most of you all know my connection to Dance. Like Music, Dance too is meditative. It gives such great relief no matter what the mood. It is a great stress buster. In these stressful times we all can do with a little escape and a little dance.

Happy #InternationalDanceDay pic.twitter.com/y4x05X2KU3 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 29, 2020

In the video, Chiranjeevi stated that dance has always been an integral part of his life and also his acting career. Apart from his acting skills, dance has also earned him fans. Chiranjeevi further urged his fans to dance a bit at home with family, as dancing is a good source of meditation, and it is also a perfect stress-buster amid the difficult phase that we are all going through these days.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi who was last seen in period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, has two huge projects under his belt in the form of filmmaker Koratala Siva’s Acharya, and also Saaho Maker Sujeeth’s action drama, Lucifer, which will be a Telugu remake of Malayalam hit with the same name.

Apart from spending quality time with his family amid lockdown, Chiranjeevi has also been keeping busy himself with his foundation Corona Crisis Charity assuring that daily wage workers are provided with proper monetary help to meet their daily basic needs.

