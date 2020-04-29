Megastar Chiranjeevi has been quite active on his Twitter handle ever since he made his debut on social media last month on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. The veteran actor has so far been quite successful in keeping his fans engaged with interesting posts related to COVID-19 awareness, his daily routine amid lockdown, etc.

Chiranjeevi yesterday took to his Twitter handle to share an adorable throwback video with his granddaughter Navishka. The grandfather-grandaughter duo can be seen having a gala time watching former’s song on TV from his film Khaiodi No 150 which also starred Kajal Aggarwal.

Chiranjeevi along with the video had a caption that read, Always amazed @ the power of music.Just over 1 yr & how this little kid enjoyed music & tried doing dance moves is sheer bliss.Paused & played music 2 see she was really loving it.పాట నాది కాబట్టి,అమ్మమ్మ సురేఖ దగ్గర క్రెడిట్ నాకే

#PreLockdownMoments #Throwbackvideo #navishka_k

Always amazed @ the power of music.Just over 1 yr & how this little kid enjoyed music & tried doing dance moves is sheer bliss.Paused & played music 2 see she was really loving it.పాట నాది కాబట్టి,అమ్మమ్మ సురేఖ దగ్గర క్రెడిట్ నాకే😄 #PreLockdownMoments #Throwbackvideo #navishka_k pic.twitter.com/znNOyMY0MB — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 28, 2020

The little one can be seen enjoying watching her grandfather dance on TV, as she is seen trying to imitate the moves on Chiranjeevi’s lap.

The video is been showered with all love and adorable comments from Chiranjeevi fans.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi who was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has a couple of big projects under his belt in the form of Koratala Siva’s Acharya, and Sujeeth’s directorial Lucifer which will be a Telugu remake of Malayalam hit with the same name.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!