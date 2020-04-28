Prabhas Has THIS Surprising Reason For Never Teaming Up With Samantha Akkineni For A Film

Tollywood heartthrob Prabhas and the gorgeous Samantha Akkineni have come a long way in their careers. Both the actors have made a name for themselves in the film industry, and are without a doubt two of the most sought after actors down south. Though Samantha is yet to make her debut in Hindi, she too has a huge fan following across the nation, all thanks to her Hindi dubbed films on Youtube and TV.

The interesting thing is despite being in the south film industry for over 10 years, Prabhas and Samantha have never shared the same screen space. As per a report from timesofindia.com, in one of his recent interaction with media, when Prabhas was asked about the same, he had a surprising answer. As the Baahubali actor stated that it’s their height difference that has been preventing them from doing a film together.

Prabhas stands over 6 feet tall in height whereas Samantha is between 5-5.2 feet in height. Thus following their height differences makers have never approached Prabhas and Samantha opposite each other.

Prabhas and Samantha, both have been trending since last evening as the former’s magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion completed three years after its release, and the latter celebrates her 33rd birthday today.

On the work front, Prabhas has two huge projects in the form of #Prabhas20 and #Prabhas21. #Prabhas20 is helmed by KK Radha Krishna and it has Pooja Hegde in lead. #Prabhas21 will be helmed by Mahanati maker Nag Ashwin.

Samantha has a big project under her belt in the form of Vignesh Shivan’s romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The actress will also be making her debut in the digital world with Family Man Season 2.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!