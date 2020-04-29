National award-winning filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, a frequent collaborator with the late Irrfan Khan, says the sudden demise of the actor tore him apart.

“I feared that he would be gone much before his time but didn’t expect that it will be so devastating and ravaging to me personally. It feels as if I am torn into two parts. A part of me has died with him,” said Vishal on Irrfan Khan’s untimely demise.

Vishal has directed Irrfan Khan in films such as “Maqbool”, “Haider” and “7 Khoon Maaf”. According to unconfirmed sources, the filmmaker had planned a film bringing together the “Piku” pair of Irrfan and Deepika Padukone. But that was not to be.

Irrfan Khan had been admitted in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection on Tuesday and passed away on Wednesday.

The actor has been ailing ever since he was diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumour over a year ago and had been under medical attention ever since. Irrfan Khan had also flown to London for extensive treatment, post which he also shot for Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobiryal in pivotal roles.

