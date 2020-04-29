Actress Sandeepa Dhar has shared on the social media a beautiful photograph of herself after a workout.

Sandeepa Dhar took to Instagram to share the image of herself after working out as sunrays add more glow to her face.

International Dance Day: Dabangg 2 Fame Sandeepa Dhar’s Dance Video With Clone Filter Goes Viral

“The sunkissed ones, They leave a sweetness with you that changes the air you breathe forever. #postworkoutfeels #shadowplay,” she captioned the image, where she is seen wearing an orange-and-black workout gear.

She later shared a video of herself dancing using a clone filter to celebrate International Dance Day.

“#internationaldanceday Sorry I missed ur call, I took too long to answer cause I was dancing to the ringtone . #alwayssayyestodancing #clonesquad#greedyxtreasure,” she wrote alongside the video.

Sandeepa Dhar made her Bollywood debut in 2010 “Isi Life Mein” opposite actor Akshay Oberoi. She was later seen in “Gollu Aur Pappu”. Sandeepa Dhar has also been part of Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 2 in a small yet important role. The actress was also seen in a pivotal role in Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Bollywood debut Heropanti.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!