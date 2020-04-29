It’s hard to believe that versatile actor Irrfan Khan is no longer with us as his untimely exit has left everyone shocked. Last seen in Angrezi Medium, the actor made most of the time he spent of his acting days. As the popular saying goes, “Zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahi”, Irrfan enjoyed tremendous success and respect for his profession. Turning one of the golden pages of his life, we’ll be going down the memory lane when Slumdog Millionaire bagged the Oscar.

Directed by Danny Boyle, Slumdog Millionaire had a backdrop of Mumbai’s Juhu slums. Irrfan Khan played the role of a police inspector in the film. The crime drama also had other Indian actors like Anil Kapoor and others in key roles. It went onto garner over 1,000 crores at the global box office. Not just commercial, the film also garnered positivity from well-known critics. And at last, it was honoured with something it really deserved.

In 2009, Irrfan Khan’s Slumdog Millionaire was honoured with The Best Motion Picture award at 81st Academy Awards and that was the moment that gave goosebumps to every Indian.

Apart from that the Irrfan Khan starrer also had AR Rahman win in Best Original Score and Best Original Song category at Oscars. Truly it was a proud moment for Indians!

