The posters of the web series ‘Break Point’ have been released by its host OTT platform. The series which talks about the famous partnership of tennis champs Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tewari.

Uploading the intriguing posters of Break Point, Bhupathi wrote on Instagram: “There’s more to my off-court relationship with Leander than the grand slam titles we have won. Watch our untold story exclusively on ZEE5.”

Both the posters of Break Point, individually show a sketch of Bhupathi and Paes, while a cutout of them plays in the foreground.