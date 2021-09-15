Advertisement

Producers Ajay Kapoor and Subhash Kale announced their upcoming film titled ‘Garud’ inspired by the true events of the recent Afghan rescue crisis. It will hit the screens on August 15 next year.

The movie is jointly produced by Ajay Kapoor Productions and Vikrant Studio. Releasing a teaser motion poster, the team has offered a glimpse into the patriotic film.

Having backed films like ‘Parmanu’, ‘Romeo Akbar Walter’, Ajay returns to the same zone with his upcoming films ‘Attack’ and ‘Garud’, collaborating with Subhash after working together in ‘Roy’ and ‘All Is Well’.