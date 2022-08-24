Salman Khan is currently creating a lot of buzz for his upcoming release Bhaijaan, whose first look of the actor was recently released, making everyone curious to watch the film. If you’re unaware, the movie was originally titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali but was later changed. However, seems like the superstar is now planning to go back to the OG title after he got advised that the current title might favour a certain religion, which might create controversy. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Directed by Farhad Samji, alongside Salman, the movie also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Shehnaaz Gill, while RRR star Ram Charan is expected to make a cameo appearance along with Palak Tiwari.

As per reports by Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan is likely to go back to the original title Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali after his friends and close associate advised him that Bhaijaan might create culture-specific controversy. Interestingly, it was the Dabangg star’s idea to change the title, KEKD, as Bhaijaan because it’s the name that has been prominently used among his fans.

A source close the media portal told, “The film is about the one-ness of all Indians, irrespective of caste or culture. To call the film by a culture-specific title seems incongruous. The film was originally called Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and that’s the title that Salman is likely to adhere to.”

Other than controversy, Salman Khan‘s close friends also stated the current title might confuse some of his fans as they might think that the movie is the sequel to his blockbuster film Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Other than Bhaijaan, Salman Khan will also be seen in Tiger 3, Kick 2, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, and Wanted 2. He’s also set to make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan and Chiranjeevi’s Godfather.

