Superstar Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following not just in India but throughout the world. Some of his fans get the chance to meet him while others take inspiration from him and become a doppelganger. One such fan is who often makes reels on Instagram that goes viral.

Now a new video of the Salman fan has surfaced on the internet which has landed him in trouble. The viral video showcased him semi-n*ked and smoking on the Gomti river railway bridge near Lucknow. A local resident shared the video on Twitter and alerted the railway police.

Following this, both GRP and RPF sent a patrolling party to the railway bridge in the Daliganj area. An FIR was also launched against the Salman Khan fan, Azam Ansari. As reported by the Times of India, Suresh Kumar the RPF inspector of Lucknow city station, said, “We have identified the person who is in the reel video shot on the railway bridge, soon he will be arrested.”

“Meanwhile, an FIR under railway act 147 (If any person enters upon or into any part of a railway without lawful authority), 145 (Drunkenness or nuisance. —If any person in any railway carriage or upon any part of a railway) & 167 (Prohibition of smoking in train) has been lodged in the matter on August 20.”

Interestingly this is not the first time that Azeem Ansari had landed in trouble. Earlier this month, the Salman Khan fan was booked by Lucknow civil police for making a reel on an arterial road amid traffic in the Thakurganj area of the city. As he was making the reel, a huge crowd was gathered to see him which resulted in a massive traffic jam. Some commuters later filed a complaint against him.

The popular Salman fan now enjoys 1.67 lakh followers on YouTube.

