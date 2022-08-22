Asim Riaz is one of the most followed reality stars on Indian television now. He came into the limelight after participating in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13. and even bagged the runner-up position on the show. His fight with Siddarth Shukla became a lot of headlines.

He is even all set to make his Bollywood debut with Salman’s film Bhaijaan. However, now it seems there’s a twist in the story. The model-turned-actor took to social media and seemingly took a veiled attack on the superstar. Scroll down to know more.

Asim Riaz took to social media and penned a note whereby he expressed that he is hurt by being removed from the film. He wrote, “My father was promised a project from an influential personality from the industry, for than one year they used my name to create a hype for the project all the big media publication spoke about it and also confirmed it all I want to say is all the fake promises won’t make me feel down. The pressure and anxiety they have given me will never make me stop me from doing what I do right now so muje apney tour se duniya ko jeene de.”

Former Bigg Boss contestant, Asim Riaz’s tweets come months after reports confirmed that he was being cast in Salman Khan’s film Bhaijaan as the superstar’s younger brother. The film reportedly also stars Pooja Hegde and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Some reports even claimed that this film will be a remake of a Tamil movie and the plot will revolve around the story of an older brother who refuses to get married. The film is expected to hit the big screens on Diwali this year.

