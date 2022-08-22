If one had to put it straight, it’s undoubtedly that Bollywood is right now at its lowest and day by day with the new releases it’s getting nastier with the wrath of the audience. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha’s terrible tanking at the box office and Akshay Kumar’s flop spree has left many shaken. Well, the eyes are now on Tiger Shroff’s Screw Dheela.

Advertisement

For the unversed, It was earlier announced that Tiger would be collaborating with Badrinath Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan. The recent news on the upcoming film was disheartening. Read on to know it all.

Advertisement

Seeing the current scenario of Bollywood, India Today had earlier reported that one of Tiger Shroff’s upcoming films was shelved. According to the reports an insider had claimed that due to Tiger charging a bomb amount of a whopping Rs 30 Crore for his next venture ‘Screw Dheela’ with director Shashank Khaitan, the producers decided to shelve the film as they didn’t see commercial viability amidst the uncertainty of the ongoing situation.

However, it looks like the reports are all baseless. Now, Koimoi has exclusively learnt that Tiger Shroff starrer Screw Dheela directed by Shashank Khaitan is not at all shelved and is very much happening. Yes, you read that right!

A little birdy told us that due to Tiger‘s hectic schedule with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring him alongside Akshay Kumar, the makers of Screw Dheela have decided to start the shoot early next year (i.e 2023).

Our close sources said, “Dharma Productions and Tiger Shroff share an incredible relationship. Apart from Screw Dheela, Tiger Shroff collaborated with Dharma Productions for another massive action film. Screw Dheela is delayed due to date issues, shoot to commence later next year.”

Phew! This is a huge relief for all Tiger fans!

Are you excited to see Tiger Shroff in Screw Dheela? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such instant updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff’s Film Is Nowhere Related To Amitabh Bachchan-Govinda Starrer, Clears Ali Abbas Zafar

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram