Karthikeya 2 has turned out to be another big box office surprise of 2022 with its amazing numbers in the Hindi version. The unprecedented success of the film has once again given a wake-up call to Bollywood filmmakers to rethink about their content and strategies.

The film practically had no pre-release buzz in the Hindi market due to a big clash between Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. But now as the audience is smart enough to find what’s good for them, the film starring Nikhil Siddhartha gained momentum from day 2. From a start of 7 lakhs, the film has made 20 crore+ at the box office, which is nothing less than an achievement.

Have a look at the daily breakdown of Karthikeya 2 at the box office (Hindi):

Day 1- 0.07 crore

Day 2- 0.28 crore

First weekend (2 days)- 0.35 crore

Day 3- 1.10 crores

Day 4- 1.28 crores

Day 5- 1.38 crores

Day 6- 1.64 crores

First week (6 days)- 5.75 crores

Day 7- 2.46 crores

Day 8- 3.04 crores

Day 9- 4.07 crores

Day 10- 0.98 crore

Day 11- 1.15 crores

Day 12- 0.95 crore

Day 13- 0.89 crore

Second week- 13.54 crores

Day 14- 0.82 crore

Day 15- 1.50 crores*

Lifetime- 21.50 crores*.

