Karthikeya 2 has started making its way into the record books as well. After spending 15 days in theatres, the film is now amongst Top-15 Hindi grossers of 2022. It has now edged past the lifetime number of Badhaai Do [20.62 crores] as well and the next couple of targets are Rocketry – The Nambi Effect (Hindi) [26.05 crores] and Heropanti 2 [26 crores]. These two films should be surpassed as well in due course of time, though it will stay below the next film in the list, Runway 34 [33 crores]. The other films in the Top-15 are KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi], RRR [Hindi], The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, JugJugg Jeeyo, Samrat Prithviraj, Laal Singh Chaddha, Bachchan Pandey, Shamshera and Rakshabandhan.

On Saturday, expectedly the film saw very good growth coming its way and 1.50 crores* more were added to its total. That pushed its overall total to 21.50 crores* and while the film will go past the 23 crores mark today, one waits to see 25 crores milestone been hit by the close of week itself.

Such has been the kind of curiosity around the film that the first part of this franchise is also seeing good eyeballs on OTT currently. Karthikeya 2 has come out of nowhere and now there would be really good traction for the film when it would see an OTT release. Also, it is now a given that not just would Karthikeya 3 be made but it would get a truly large pan-India release for itself with good promotion, marketing and release strategy been put together for the Hindi version.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

