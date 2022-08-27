Released on a Saturday and after bringing mere 7 lakhs on an opening day, Karthikeya 2 has now accumulated 20 crores at the box office. It has now practically completed two weeks at theatres and is still finding decent footfalls coming its way.

Despite the release of Liger which arrived in the south on Thursday and then on a pan-India level on Friday, Karthikeya 2 [Hindi] has managed to stay reasonably stable on its third Saturday as well. The film brought in 0.82 crore more and that has pushed its overall collections to 20.11 crores. It is yet another major milestone for a film which arrived with zero promotion and has entirely worked on the basis of audience word of mouth.

The film should grow further today, just like it happened last weekend too where Friday to Saturday push was quite good. While the film should end up collecting around 1.50 crores today, if it manages to come close to the 1.75 crores mark then it would be truly remarkable. It needs to collect as much as it can do today because tomorrow the evening and night shows would be impacted big time due to India v/s Pakistan T-20 cricket match. That still, it’s still good that the match is on Sunday because had it been on Saturday, the impact would have been bigger.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

