According to recent reports, south’s megastar Chiyaan Vikram who’s super famous for his roles in films like Anniyan, I, Mahaan, Kadaram Kondan, Oru Mugan and many more amazing films has now suffered a heart attack.

Yes, you read that absolutely right. The news has left many from the industry as well his fans shell shocked.

According to reports, Kennedy John Victor who’s better known by his stage name ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram was supposed to attend the teaser launch of his upcoming film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ later today, i.e, 8th July. However, before the trailer launch, he complained of uneasiness and was rushed to Kauvery hospital for treatment.

At the Kauvery hospital, Vikram suffered a heart attack and later underwent angioplasty. As per the reports, the sources in the hospital revealed that the actor is in stable condition and is expected to be discharged today. On Thursday, the actor informed the makers of ‘Ponniyin Selvan‘ that he won’t be able to attend the trailer launch as he will be resting for a couple of days. The reports further claimed that after recovering the actor would attend the audio launch of his upcoming film, Cobra.

In the latest update, Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram took to his Insta stories and released a statement while dismissing the heart attack rumours. In his Insta story said, “He DID NOT have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours of this effect.”

Talking about the professional front, the actor is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, along with him the film will star Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayam Rahi, Vikram Prabu and many more others. Vikram would be playing the role of Aditya Karikalan in Mani Ratnam’s long-awaited film. Apart from this he also has Cobra as his upcoming film. The actor was last seen in ‘Mahaan‘ with his son Dhruv Vikram, it was released in February 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.

We wish the megastar a speedy recovery!

