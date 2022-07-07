Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya shocked everyone when they decided to part ways last year. Although it has been over a few months but their fans are still heartbroken and feel they should come together again. Currently, Naga is gearing up for the release of Thank You and taking to his social media, the actor expressed gratitude towards his loved ones. Although, he didn’t take Sam’s name but netizens are convinced that he’s definitely missing her.

The actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture with his mother Laxmi Daggubati, dad Nagarjuna and also with Hash, a French bulldog who he and Sam love more than anything.

As a promotion for his upcoming film, Naga Chaitanya wrote, “#themagicwordisthankyou Thank you – A word I use often but not often enough where it matters the most. My next release #thankyouthemovie reflects this thought .. something that has moved me through the journey of the film.”

Further dedicating the Instagram post to his loved ones, Naga Chaitanya wrote, “I’m dedicating this post to some of the people who matter the most to me .. saying thankyou to them is never enough .. would also love for you all to share pictures of people who mean the same to you! Amma – for being my core, rooting me from time to time and being unconditional in every way possible. Nana – for showing me a direction and being my friend that no other friend can be. Hash – for making me feel, showing me how to love and just keeping me human.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni)

Everyone is aware of how close Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are with Hash and netizens felt thanking his pet was an indirect message to his ex-wife that he still misses her. Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “Instead of sam u kept hash indirectly telling thanku your love Sam right?”

Another wrote, “he can’t take directly Sam’s name as it will lead to more controversy….Good Man,” a third user wrote, “Missing ur special one???” a fourth user commented, “I think sam is your best love you are indirectly saying thankyou to sam by showing hash in a post. We always pray the God for you and sam will become one,” a fifth user wrote, ” U missing sam .. chay.. we understand”

Let us in the comments do you also feel that Naga Chaitanya and Samantha should get back together?

