Monday afternoon broke the internet after there were reports that claimed Naga Chaitanya has been dating Made In Heaven fame Sobhita Dhulipala after splitting with Samantha Ruth Prabhu last year. On the other hand, another portal stated that it was Sam and her PR team who planted these rumour to tarnish his image. Soon after the Makkhi star came across the report, she took to her social media and reacted to the same. Scroll below to know what she told.

It was in October last year when Chay and Sam officially announced that they will be going separate ways. Since then there are a lot of speculations regarding their split but nothing was ever confirmed by the former couple or their families.

Meanwhile, an insider yesterday told Pinkvilla that Naga Chaitanya is in love with Sobhita Dhulipala and the two are seeing each other for weeks. The reports even stated that the actor had even taken the actress to his newly built house in Hyderabad, while he also visited the hotel Sobhita was staying at. Meanwhile, Samantha has now come under the radar of Chay fans as they are now blaming the actress for spreading such rumours.

A report by a news portal CineChitChat states that Naga Chaitanya, his team along with his fans are irked by the rumours and claims it was Samantha and her PR team who came up the rumour. On the other, Sam’s fans allege that it was Chay and Sobhita’s affair that led to their separation.

Although Naga and Sobhita haven’t said anything about the news, the Ohh Baby actress has reacted to the same.

Taking to her Twitter, Samantha wrote, “Rumours on girl – Must be true !! Rumours on boy – Planted by girl !! Grow up guys .. Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work … on your families .. move on!!”

Rumours on girl – Must be true !!

Rumours on boy – Planted by girl !!

Grow up guys ..

Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work … on your families .. move on!! https://t.co/6dbj3S5TJ6 — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) June 21, 2022

