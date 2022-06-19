Anushka Shetty has been in the industry for over a decade and all these years she has given a number of blockbuster films. Although she was already a prominent name in the South industry but she came into the limelight in the Hindi-speaking belt after the success of the Baahubali franchise. All these years, the actress has created her own niche and made fortune out of it. Among all the things, the actress seems like a fan of four wheels as she has some of the luxurious cars parked in her garage.

Advertisement

Before Baahubali she has given a number of memorable performances in films such as Bhaagamathie, Arundhati, Vedam, Singam, Rudramadevi and many more.

Advertisement

With such blockbuster films, Anushka Shetty is also considered one of the highest-paid South actresses. Today we’ll have a look at some of the expensive cars the actress owns.

Toyota Corolla Altis

As per Carwale, the car owned by Anushka Shetty is a 5-seater sedan that comes in 6 variants, 4 are Manual and 2 are Automatic (CVT). The price starts at Rs 16.46 Lakh and goes upto Rs 20.20 Lakh. The price of the Petrol variant ranges between Rs 16.46 Lakh – Rs 20.20 Lakh, while the Diesel costs between Rs 17.72 Lakh – Rs 19.37 Lakh.

Audi Q5

Launched in India in November 2021 and the luxurious vehicle is available in two variants including Premium Plus and Technology. The car which is a 5-seater SUV costs around Rs 59.88 Lakh.

Audi A6

Anushka Shetty seems like she’s a fan of Audi cars, as the A6 is the second car in her collection from the German carmaker. The car that comes with a petrol engine has a sharper and sportier design. Reportedly, the price for the vehicle also starts from Rs 59.84 Lakh.

BMW 6 Series

The car is the most expensive vehicle owned by Anushka which comes in 3 variants. The top model price for petrol is Rs 69.88 Lakh, while the base model price for diesel is Rs 71.48 Lakh. On the other hand, the price for the automatic version starts from Rs 69.88 Lakh.

Must Read: Sai Pallavi Breaks Silence On Being Slammed For Her ‘Kashmir Genocide & Cow Lynching’ Comment, Issues Clarification Saying, “Would Never Belittle A Tragedy”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram