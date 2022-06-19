Sai Pallavi has been making headlines for the past few days after a clip from her interview went viral and hurt the sentiments of many. Although the actress didn’t intend to sound demeaning but seems like her words were misrepresented. Days after the incident, the actress has now issued a clarification about the same and says her conversation was taken out of context. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the actress in the interview had allegedly compared the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 90s with the recent instance of a man being killed for carrying a cow because he was suspected of being a Muslim.

Advertisement

Days after the interview went viral, a few members of Bajrang Dal filed a complaint against Sai Pallavi in Hyderabad and even asked the actress to apologise to the entire nation. Now the actress comes forward and finally breaks her silence about the same, taking to her Instagram, Sai shared her clarification and said, “This is the first time that I am getting in touch with all to clarify something and I think this will be the first time that I will be thinking twice before I speak my heart because.”

“I am anxious that my words might be misinterpreted. So forgive me, if I take longer than usual to communicate my thoughts. In a recent interview, I was asked whether I was a supporter of the Left or the Right Wing and I clearly stated that I believe I am neutral and we need to be good human beings first before we identify ourselves with our beliefs. And the oppressed need to be protected at any cost,” Sai Pallavi said.

She added, “After I watched the film The Kashmir Files, I had the opportunity to speak with the director. I would never belittle a tragedy like the genocide. I was disturbed seeing the plight of people and the generations of people that are still affected by it. Having said that, I can never come to terms with the mob lynching incident that happened during Covid times. I remember seeing that video and being shaken for days.”

Sai Pallavi further asserted saying, “I don’t think any of us has the right to take another person’s life. Being a medical graduate, I believe that all lives are equal and all lives are important. I hope the day does not come when a child is born and he or she is scared of his or her identity. I pray we are not heading towards that.”

Watch her whole confession below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai Pallavi (@saipallavi.senthamarai)

Let us know in the comments below what do you think about Sai Pallavi’s clarification video?

Must Read: Prachi Desai Praises Naga Chaitanya On Instagram, “Thank You For Making Dhootha & Working In Hyderabad Such A Breeze”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram