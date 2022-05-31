‘Guru’ actor Venkatesh Daggubati has been invited to the pre-release event of Kamal Haasan’s upcoming movie ‘Vikram’.

Advertisement

Venkatesh, who is currently savouring the success of ‘F3’ has agreed to attend the event, so as to promote Kamal’s highly anticipated action drama ‘Vikram’.

Advertisement

The makers are prepping for a star-studded event on Tuesday at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad from 6 p.m. onwards. Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, director Lokesh Kanagaraj, and others are among the stars who will be at the event to witness the gala.

‘Vikram’ is one of the most eagerly anticipated films in recent Kollywood history. The action entertainer is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil. Suriya Shivakumar will be seen in a cameo as well.

In other news, the first Hindi single ‘Badle Badle’ (rap extended version) from Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Vikram: Hitlist’ was released on Tuesday. The track is the Hindi version of the superhit ‘Pathala Pathala’.

It has been performed by superstar Kamal Haasan and Raftaar with lyrics furnished by Raqueeb Alam and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who has earlier doled out popular tracks like ‘Kolaveri Di’ and ‘Maari Thara Local’. The song features powerful traditional Tamil folk beats and prominent rim shots.

The film’s story follows two siblings – one who is a gangster and the other, a politician. They both kidnap a high ranking government official and trap him in their own prison. Vikram, a retired police officer, is assigned to save him and how he saves him forms the rest of the story.

It also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

Must Read: TEXT

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram