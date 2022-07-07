SS Rajamouli is currently on cloud 9. The ace filmmaker – who is known for films such as Magadheera, Eega, the Baahubali franchise and more – has been receiving much love and compliment for his latest outing RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. While in the midst of it, the director is all set for his maiden collaboration with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

This collaboration between Rajamouli and Babu is something fans are eager to see happening and reports regarding what it be based on and more keep making the headlines. Now, as per a new news article, this film of theirs is likely to be the most expensive Indian film to ever be made! Read on to know it all.

As per a recent tracktollywood report, SS Rajamouli is planning to go all out for his maiden collaboration with Mahesh Babu. The site reported that the RRR filmmaker wants to put in every bit of effort that he can in order to make it a huge success. In fact, they noted that he is planning to spend a humungous amount on the movie. They also reported that this film is going to have huge CG than ever before.

Stating that it will be the costliest Indian movie ever, we researched which Indian films had the biggest budgets. The two that made it to the top were S. Shankar’s 2018 science fiction action flick 2.0 starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson. The film was said to have been made on a budget of around Rs 550 crore. The other most budgeted film was SS Rajamouli’s 2022 epic action drama film RRR featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris in the lead and pivotal roles. ThiVijayendra Prasads film was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 400-500 crore.

While more details regarding Rajamouli’s collab with Mahesh Babu are unknown, some details reported previously include the Vijayendra Prasad story’s basic plot being an action-adventure. Another report also revealed that the filmmaker and his writer-father are planning on a script that will appeal not only to the Indian audience but the global ones too. As of now, several ideas are being tossed around and one of them will be locked soon. Reportedly, the filmmaker is also in talks with several international studios for the film.

