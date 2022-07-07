After the grand success of the Baahubali franchise, Prabhas became the pan India star and went on to become one of the most bankable actors. As per reports, the actor earns around 100 Crore per film and currently, he’s working on some of the most exciting projects. Meanwhile, with such a humongous bank balance, many stars decide to build or invest in their dream home but the South superstar has something else in mind. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

The south superstar will be following the footsteps of actors such as Mithun Chakraborty, Nagarjuna, Allu Arjun, Shilpa Shetty and Sushmita Sen, as he has now decided to invest his hard-earned fortune in the hotel business. Yes! Your read that right.

Although, the maximum celebs have their hotels in India, but Prabhas will be going big as he’ll be investing in the upcoming hotel businesses in Dubai and Spain. As per Tollywood.net, one of the major reasons behind investing in Dubai is that the actor has a luxurious property in the country and spends most of his time there.

Currently, his investment bankers have already started the process; however, Prabhas will be a minor stakeholder in the project.

After SS Rajamouli’s film, the actor’s luck seems to have taken a back seat as his last two releases Saaho and Radhe Shyam were a box office dud.

Currently, Prabhas has some big-budget films lined up, that include, Project K with Deepika Padukone touted as a sci-fiction thriller. He’ll be also seen playing the role of Lord Ram in Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush alongside Saif Ali Khan’s Ravan and Kriti Sanon as Sita. The actor is also working with KGF director Prashanth Neel’s film Salaar and recently, it was announced that Sandeep Reddy Vanga has roped in the actor for his upcoming project titled, Spirit.

