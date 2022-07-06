Expanding its library of powerful action films, Disney+ Hotstar is set to premiere Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram Hitlist on its platform on July 8, 2022. The movie’s worldwide digital debut follows its overwhelming response after its Indian and international theatrical release early in June. The film will now join the platform’s exciting line-up of back-to-back blockbuster entertainers and will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Advertisement

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya. It recorded a blockbuster opening with positive reviews from critics and general audiences. It continues to break records across regions and is still going strong in theaters. The audience has been in awe of the magnum opus that features Kamal Haasan’s viral dance moves and breath-taking action sequences.

Advertisement

Viewers of Disney+ Hotstar will now be able to enjoy Kamal Haasan’s fierce look and herculean charisma, Fahadh Faasil’s sparkling performance, Vijay Sethupathi’s terrorizing antagonist act, and Suriya’s captivating cameo, all from the comfort of their homes. Adding to their experience of watching the film’s OTT premiere will be emblazoning visuals of Girish Gangadharan and the spellbinding musical score by Anirudh Ravichander, which have contributed to making this film a record-breaking blockbuster.

~Kamal Haasan’s Vikram Hitlist will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi from July 8, 2022, onwards~

Must Read: 777 Charlie Makers To Contribute A Share Of Film’s Profits To NGOs Working For Animals

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram