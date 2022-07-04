SS Rajamouli’s movies have the power to unite the country and we have seen an example of that not just in his first venture Baahubali but also in his most recent release, RRR. In fact, RRR has such mass appeal that it is gaining a lot of attention outside India as well, giving the world a glimpse of Indian cinema. In the most recent development, Rajamouli opened up on his plans to bring the Mahabharata to big screens and to say that we are excited would be an understatement.

For the unversed, RRR hit the theatres in March this year and opened to raving reviews from fans and critics alike. The movie enjoyed an exceptional box office run, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever. The film, which is now enjoying a good viewership on Netflix, stars Ram Charan and NTR Jr in key roles while Bollywood actors like Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt have cameos.

In a recent conversation with Mint, SS Rajamouli opened up about his plans to remake the Mahabharata in the future. “I want to make them bigger, bigger and better. And of course, I want to tell Indian stories to the rest of the world. “The Mahabharata” (the epic Hindu poem) has been my long, long, long dream project, but it will take a long time for me to step into that ocean. Before I step into “Mahabharata” I want to make maybe three or four films”, he said.

Given the trend so far, the ace director usually takes 3 years to complete one magnum opus. Which means that the fans might have to wait for close to 12 years before witnessing SS Rajamouli’s Mahabharata on the big screen.

SS Rajamouli was also asked about the possibility of Indian cinema garnering a global audience like South Korea and he said, “That’s not happened yet, but the doors are open. People across the world have gotten accustomed to cultures and stories across the globe, so they are more open-minded. Finding your kind of audience in the rest of the world has definitely become much easier than what it was, say, 10 years before.”

