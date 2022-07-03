Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently on cloud nine after his latest release Vikram did wonder at the box office and many appreciated the action thriller. Along with the filmmaker, the lead star cast is too receiving a great response. Meanwhile, a month after the film’s release, Mahesh Babu finally shares his views and calls the movie ‘a new age cult classic’. Although many loved his tweet but his die-hard fans want the actor to do some action films and not movies with social messages.

Kanagaraj’s latest directorial stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. While, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain and Chemban Vinod Jose play supporting roles along with superstar Suriya’s cameo. The film went on to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year and one of the highest-grossing Tamil films.

Coming back to the topic, Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter account and praised Lokesh Kanagaraj for his effort in making Vikram and says he would love to discuss the film’s process someday. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata star further appreciates Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil’s work, calls Kamal Haasan a legend and says he’s not qualified to comment on his acting skills.

Although Mahesh Babu is a big name who has given a number of hits, fans are now demanding him to work in an action thriller like Vikram. His admirers complain that he mostly does films that have a social message. After his recent meeting with Bill Gates, many are worried that there will be some kind of social message in his upcoming untitled film with Trivikram.

Reacting to Babu’s tweet praising Kamal Haasan starrer, a fan wrote, “It is good that you are watching these films and heaping praise on them. But what about your film choices? We want you to do action films like Vikram. But all you serve is films with social messages.” Agreeing with the users’ tweet, other netizens too requested him to do the same.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu has been roped in for SS Rajamouli’s next tentatively titled SSMB28.

