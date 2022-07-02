Vijay Deverakonda Goes N*de For Liger's Poster Hiding His W*enie With Roses, Fans Say "If S*xy Had A Face, This Would Be It"

Today Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media handle to drop the poster of his next Pan India film, ‘Liger’. The young actor, who is seeming to be the next biggest thing in Indian cinema, left all jaws dropped with his bold poster, semi-nude with just a bouquet of roses for his highly anticipated next, Liger. The poster reads, “Saala Crossbreed”.

The kind of impact it has had over the fans, especially the ladies is unprecedented and proof of the kind of sensation that Vijay already is, countrywide, a true crossbreed. The actor has taken over social media within minutes of the launch of the poster as his poster is trending on Twitter already.

Netizens around the nation are going gaga over the strapping hot masculine physique of Vijay Deverakonda. Taking to their social media handles, fascinated young ladies and fans reacted to Liger’s poster featuring the star.

Take a look at fans reacting to Vijay Deverakonda’s new Liger poster here:

Undoubtedly #SexiestPosterEver

You're proving why we are crazy about you. And then you should have You truly to out of ur way to make an impact… 👏👏👏#VijayDeverakonda @TheDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/fR1x6XlL3b — Payal Chaudhari (@PayalCh53) July 2, 2022

If sexy had a face then it should be this poster @TheDeverakonda #SexiestPosterEver pic.twitter.com/MCstUI7HBc — Maulik Vadariya (@MaulikVadariya) July 2, 2022

This is a piece of art 🔥🔥 @TheDeverakonda you have distracted almost every human right now what have you doneee 🥵🥵 #SexiestPosterEver #VijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/Ybmsojr9eJ — shiva40318 (@shiva40318) July 2, 2022

Aag laga denge whatta poster pure gutts bro @TheDeverakonda

Rockk on liger can't wait #SexiestPosterEver #VijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/KGjwnqGOun — ATR Rebelism (@MrATR_02) July 2, 2022

As Vijay Deverakonda takes the nation over with just a poster, it will be interesting to see what happens when Liger hits the big screens on 25th August, 2022.

