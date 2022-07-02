Vijay Deverakonda Goes N*de For Liger's Poster Hiding His W*enie With Roses, Fans Say "If S*xy Had A Face, This Would Be It"

Today Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media handle to drop the poster of his next Pan India film, ‘Liger’. The young actor, who is seeming to be the next biggest thing in Indian cinema, left all jaws dropped with his bold poster, semi-nude with just a bouquet of roses for his highly anticipated next, Liger. The poster reads, “Saala Crossbreed”.
Advertisement
The kind of impact it has had over the fans, especially the ladies is unprecedented and proof of the kind of sensation that Vijay already is, countrywide, a true crossbreed. The actor has taken over social media within minutes of the launch of the poster as his poster is trending on Twitter already.
Advertisement
Netizens around the nation are going gaga over the strapping hot masculine physique of Vijay Deverakonda. Taking to their social media handles, fascinated young ladies and fans reacted to Liger’s poster featuring the star.
Trending
Take a look at fans reacting to Vijay Deverakonda’s new Liger poster here:
Undoubtedly #SexiestPosterEver
You're proving why we are crazy about you. And then you should have You truly to out of ur way to make an impact… 👏👏👏#VijayDeverakonda @TheDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/fR1x6XlL3b
— Payal Chaudhari (@PayalCh53) July 2, 2022
#SexiestPosterEver of the decade from our fav @TheDeverakonda who’s looking gorgeous as ever. Jealous of those roses 🤪🤪❤️❤️ #VijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/ncpaMXtvzC
— Karya🎗️ (@Introvert07girl) July 2, 2022
He is looking as an Hottest man on the earth #SexiestPosterEver #VijayDeverakonda @TheDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/mwxhaSneFj
— vishal kapoor khanna (@khushiovishal) July 2, 2022
If sexy had a face then it should be this poster @TheDeverakonda #SexiestPosterEver pic.twitter.com/MCstUI7HBc
— Maulik Vadariya (@MaulikVadariya) July 2, 2022
This is a piece of art 🔥🔥 @TheDeverakonda you have distracted almost every human right now what have you doneee 🥵🥵 #SexiestPosterEver #VijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/Ybmsojr9eJ
— shiva40318 (@shiva40318) July 2, 2022
Aag laga denge whatta poster pure gutts bro @TheDeverakonda
Rockk on liger can't wait #SexiestPosterEver #VijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/KGjwnqGOun
— ATR Rebelism (@MrATR_02) July 2, 2022
Most the Sexiest poster I have ever seen…#SexiestPosterEver #VijayDeverakonda @TheDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/viDSmrTB5Y
— Heer's Artsy🖌️ (@HN_artistry) July 2, 2022
Really amazing This is going to be my phones wallpaper forever now. #SexiestPosterEver #VijayDeverakonda @TheDeverakonda 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/u50vgWAkzg
— TeJa Fan (@teja5525) July 2, 2022
As Vijay Deverakonda takes the nation over with just a poster, it will be interesting to see what happens when Liger hits the big screens on 25th August, 2022.
Must Read: Vijay Deverakonda’s Special Female Fan Tattoos On Her Back A Picture & Signature Of The Liger Star, Isn’t That Crazy?
Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram
Advertisement.
Advertisement