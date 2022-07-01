With everyone referring to him as the next big thing, Vijay Deverakonda seems to be winning hearts of the ladies across the country with his talent and inherent charisma.

A video of the Liger star interacting with a die-hard fan recently went viral on the internet, with several commenting on how Vijay not only made the fan’s dream come true but also consoled her as she broke down during the interaction. The fan had tattooed a picture and signature of Vijay Deverakonda on her back and was extremely excited to show it to the actor.

While the fan was in total disbelief and shock on seeing Vijay Deverakonda, to the extent of being moved to tears, Vijay hugged and consoled her, leaving many fans jealous of the ‘lucky’ super fan.

The young star Vijay Deverakonda is all set to take the industry by storm with ‘Liger’ where he steps into the shoes of a MMA fighter. The sports-action film is all set to release August 25th, with the entire India anticipating the release of this one.

"SUPER FAN MOMENT" – Some FANS convey their affection in a most personal way and High Respect when they ink their Star on their Body Dr. Cherry – Hope you had best surprise meeting VD Sir and you cherish this moment@TheDeverakonda #VijayDeverakonda #TeamDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/8CuxiyJUbt — Team Deverakonda (@TeamDeverakonda) June 30, 2022

