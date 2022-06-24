Liger directed by Puri Jagannadh will feature young and in-demand actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Vijay is best known for Dear Comrade, ‘Geetha Govindam’, ‘Arjun Reddy’, and ‘World Famous Lover’. While fans are impatiently awaiting the movie, the actor tweeted a cryptic tease for his next outing Liger.

“Know that I hear you..your man has always got a plan. ’10’ #Liger”, Vijay’s tweet reads. This implies that Vijay Deverakonda has been closely monitoring his fans’ request to jumpstart the promotional activities for Liger, as the movie is nearing its release.

Several publications have also reported on the upcoming theatrical trailer for the Puri Jagannadh-directed film. Vijay Deverakonda intended to make it clear through his cryptic message that the theatrical trailer for Liger is anticipated to release on July 10.

The Liger crew would stage several promotional events simultaneously in different Indian cities, and the team will spin around these events before its release.

As part of the promotions, Puri Jagannadh, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, and others will engage in media events.

Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda, who will be seen as an MMA fighter, while the pan-India movie also marks boxing legend Mike Tyson’s debut in Indian cinema and introduces Ananya Panday to south audiences.

