R Madhavan returns to the big screen after a long time with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is close to the actor’s heart as he has also directed the movie. Meanwhile, critics are praising the movie, especially the cameos of two superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. Scroll below and check out the early reviews of the audiences.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the movie is a biographical drama based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has been receiving praise for its direction and exceptional performance of the actors. Everyone is going gaga over seeing Shah Rukh Khan on the screen after 3 years, while Suriya too is getting a lot of liking for his cameo.

Hardcore cinema lovers couldn’t wait and many watched the early morning shows of R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Check out some of the reactions of the netizens and what they’re saying about Shah Rukh Khan & Suriya’s Cameo.

A user wrote, “#RocketryTheNambiEffect is such an impactful film, I am left speechless. With @ActorMadhavan slaying every bit, @Suriya_offl’s cameo will blow your minds, @iamsrk retains his charm. Awesome work by every actor. #Rocketry is a must watch film!.”

Another one wrote about Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, “#ShahRukhKhan has a worthy screentime of 12-13 minutes in #Rocketry 👍 #SRK” a third user commented, “If @Suriya_offl was mass and stunning as #Rolex in #Vikram, in #Rocketry he brings a touch of class playing himself. In fact as #Suriya is the man who unfolds the story of #NambiNarayanan’s trials and tribulations. His body language and voice modulation makes us feel for Nambi!”

#RocketryReview#RocketryTheNambiEffect is such an impactful film, I am left speechless. With @ActorMadhavan slaying every bit, @Suriya_offl’s cameo will blow your minds, @iamsrk retains his charm. Awesome work by every actor. #Rocketry is a must watch film! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟(4.5/5) — Shivam Talreja (@CinemaPointr) June 30, 2022

If @Suriya_offl was mass and stunning as #Rolex in #Vikram, in #Rocketry he brings a touch of class playing himself. In fact as #Suriya is the man who unfolds the story of #NambiNarayanan’s trials and tribulations. His body language and voice modulation makes us feel for Nambi! pic.twitter.com/GNuoRELyGl — NSR™-OFF (@NSR_Off) July 1, 2022

#RocketryReview :

A story that needs to be told🚀 The real-life story of a brilliant & enterprising rocket scientist who was implicated in a false espionage case at the height of his career@ActorMadhavan acted so natural & directed so well that you will love him on the screen pic.twitter.com/G4fKC25E7a — Raghib (@MagicianBoBo) July 1, 2022

Rocketry, not a movie to be missed out in theatres. Go for it. Multiple watches guaranteed. Rating 4.5/5#RocketryTheNambiEffect #RocketryReview #RocketryTheNambiEffectOnJuly1 — Prasanna Balakrishnan (@PrasannaBalakr2) July 1, 2022

Let us know in the comments what are your thoughts on the R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect?

Must Read: Post Clean Chit In Drug Case, Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Asks Court To Return His Passport!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram