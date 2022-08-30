Liger Box Office Day 5 (Hindi) Early Trends: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer was touted to break all the records at the box office and bring back the audience to theatres. However, the film has met a fate that no one expected.

Puri Jagannadh’s sports drama, which is South heartthrob’s Bollywood debut, was released in multiple languages, Hindi, Tamil Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu versions around 2,500 screens across the country. However, the Hindi version film only managed to collect 13.75 crores in the first three days.

As expected, Liger’s Monday collection dropped as the numbers were in the range of 1.50 crores*. It is a big fall as compared to what the film earned on opening day 4.50 crores on Friday. Now as early trade reports are to go by, the film has a collection of around Rs 0.90 to 1.30 crores. This means the film’s collection would stand at Rs 16.15 cr to 16.55 crores.

However, owing to the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday tomorrow, Vijay Deverakonda starrer is likely to see a slight jump in the collection and the first week should close in the Rs 18-19 crores range. It is also worth pointing out that sports drama’s lifetime collection will go slightly above the 20 crore mark, and it is quite difficult to sustain in the second week.

Puri Jagannadh’s sports drama focuses on an underdog with a speech issue, played by Deverakonda. Ananya Panday will be his love interest and will be making her debut in Tollywood with this film. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson will feature in a cameo role in the film. It also features Ramya Krishnan and Makarand Deshpande in pivotal roles.

Liger was expected to bring a lot of moolah at the box office owing to Vijay Deverakonda’s popularity pan India after Arjun Reddy’s success. But it turned out to be a disappointing run at the ticket windows.

