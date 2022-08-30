During the times when exhibitors aren’t enjoying a good run in India, Marvel has continuously churned out major box office successes. Spider-Man: No Way Home is one such blockbuster which earned really huge in India. Now, the good news is that the film is re-releasing here and fans are eager to catch it on the big screen.

For those who don’t know, No Way Home is re-releasing on 2nd September. The film will be released with additional footage in theatres. Even though it already enjoyed a glorious run in India, fans are still excited to catch the extended cut on the big screen. With this, the Tom Holland starrer has got a chance to surpass the lifetime collection of Avengers: Infinity War.

As of now, Spider-Man: No Way Home stands at the box office collection of 212 crores in India. It is the 3rd highest-grossing Hollywood film in India, standing behind Avengers: Infinity War. However, the distance is very small as Infinity War has a lifetime of 222.69 crores. There’s just a small distance of 10 crores odd which is expected to be crossed during the re-release run.

If crossed Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: No Way Home will become the 2nd highest-grossing Hollywood film in India after Avengers: Endgame (365.50 crores).

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland recently went on a social media detox. The actor returned to Instagram only to reveal he was taking a social media break to focus on his mental health.

Tom had been absent from digital platforms and came back to make a couple of important announcements. Holland shared a video on his official Instagram account and said he had been struggling for about an hour trying to come up with the words he was going to use.

