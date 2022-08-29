Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor reveals how his daughter Shraddha Kapoor and Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday have to work tirelessly to establish themselves in the entertainment industry.

The actor shares that to earn name and fame one need to work hard and there is no easy way to do so.

Shakti Kapoor said: “I must say if you don’t work hard in your life, then you can’t become an inspiration for others. In fact, our daughters – Ananya and Shraddha, have become popular faces in the film industry all because of their hard work and struggle. It is not because they are daughters of Chunky Panday and Shakti Kapoor.”

Shakti Kapoor further recalls how Shraddha Kapoor gave her best to do well in Remo D’Souza’s directorial film ‘ABCD 2’.

