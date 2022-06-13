This morning, we all woke up to the news of Shakti Kapoor’s son and Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor being detained in a drug case. Siddhanth, who has worked in Bollywood films like ‘Jazbaa’, ‘Haseena Parkar’ and ‘Chehre’, landed in drug controversy when he was detained by the Bangaluru Police during a raid at a rave party. The actor was detained along with 6 other people who were found to have consumed drugs.

Advertisement

As confirmed by Bengaluru police, Siddhanth tested positive for drugs and later he was taken into custody.

Advertisement

While Siddhanth Kapoor’s drug controversy reports continue to surface on the web and make headlines, we bring to you an old interview of Shakti Kapoor where he had given some valuable advice to his son. The veteran actor had called his son a good human being while telling them “stardom is a very bad intoxication.” Shakti Kapoor had even opened up about his kids – Shraddha and Siddhanth – sibling bond.

Speaking to ETimes, Shakti Kapoor had said, “Siddhanth is a very good human being. I am just waiting for him to settle down. I keep telling both my children that stardom is a very bad intoxication. So it has to be always in your control. I have seen five generations of actors. I have seen actors becoming superstars and I have also seen their downfall. My best friends are no longer there in this film industry. They thought they were Gods but we are actually nothing,”

When asked about his kids, Shakti Kapoor had further said, “Shraddha and Siddhanth are lovely siblings. They share an amazing relationship. They love each other very much. The best thing is they both love their father. I always tell them that as a father I want my children to achieve more than I have in my life. Sometimes I get very scared thinking about how they will deal with the world when I am not around. But I am sure, people who are very pure and fair, God is always standing next to them.”

Meanwhile, after Siddhanth Kapoor’s detention, Shakti Kapoor reacted to the news and said, “I can say only one thing – it’s not possible”.

For more such updates on Siddhanth Kapoor drug case, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Gangster Abu Salem Threatened To Kill Shah Rukh Khan For Not Working With Muslim Producer But SRK Replied, “I Don’t Tell You Who To Shoot, So Don’t Tell Me Which Film To Do”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram