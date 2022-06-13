Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all excited for her comeback on the big screen with ‘Nikamma’. While talking about the film, the seasoned actress spoke about balancing her work, life and motherhood.

“Yeah totally (mother’s are superheroes),” Shilpa said in a conversation with IANS.

Shilpa Shetty added, “Every woman out there is whether they are housewives, or balancing their profession with their homes, single mums… There are so many superheroes out there – They don’t even wear a cape. I just think that there is a hero in each one of us, even the ‘Nikamma’ who is the protagonist of the movie. I think the film talks about the fact that you are useless or even think you are useless there is a hero within you.”

Shilpa Shetty shared, “And it is only that moment which makes you realise that there is a thin line in being ‘Nikamma’ and coming to the rescue and becoming a hero. So what is that moment in your life.”

Based on the Telugu film ‘Middle Class Abbayi’, the film Nikamma is directed by Sabbir Khan and also stars Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia, Samir Soni and Abhimanyu Singh among others.

The action comedy film – produced by Shabbir Khan Films and Sony Pictures India – was initially scheduled for a June 2020 release but owing to Covid-19 and the ensuring lockdowns was postponed. Nikamma now releases in theatres on June 17.

