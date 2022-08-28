Liger (Hindi) stayed fair on Saturday as collections hardly dropped at the box office. This is better than expected since reverse trending had been evidenced on Friday for the Telugu version which had seen better numbers on its Thursday release. The Hindi version has now done relatively better with 4.25 crores* coming in.

The film had seen a reasonably fine opening on Friday due to the kind of marketing and promotional push by Dharma Productions. However, beyond that, it was audience word of mouth that needed to be positive. In fact, a hint of that was that was thrown on Friday itself because just late night preview shows on Thursday had brought in 1.25 crores and then on its full-day release, the film gathered 4.50 crores, which gave an indication of how things could possibly turn out to be.

So far, the film has collected 10 crores* and there is a possibility that today the film would be impacted further due to the India v/s Pakistan match in the evening. That would not have been much of a worry point had the film grown on Saturday because the shortfall could have been covered over the weekdays. However, since the numbers have been flat, Sunday – which is supposed to be the best day for a film in its opening weekend – could actually end up delivering the least day on day numbers for Liger [Hindi].

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

