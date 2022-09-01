Amidst the boycott culture prevailing in Bollywood, the craze for South Indian films is at an all-time high. And this love and madness have been more than evident given the Lord Ganesha idols being inspired by South film characters like RRR’s Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) & Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), Puspha’s titular character played by Allu Arjun and KGF’s Rocky Bhai essayed by Yash.

Advertisement

While the images of these Lord Ganesha idols have been going viral on social media, quite a few netizens have taken to the platforms and revealed how hurt and angry they are by this portrayal. From slamming the makers of a God as a smuggler and criminal to calling for a boycott on south films, read on to know all they have to say.

Advertisement

Slamming the make of Lord Ganesha idols like Yash’s KGF gangster avatar Rocky Bhai and Allu Arjun’s Smuggling character Pushpa, one netizen wrote, “mostly North Indian bhakts hai jinko various baal ganesh pratima se problem hai & inke yaha to Ganpati puja hote bhi nahi hai, kabhi Maharashtra-Telangana-Karnataka walo ko aisa bakmodi karte nahi dekha, waha to student, watchmam, police ganpati hote, Iss baar pushpa, KGF bhi hai”

Another tweeted, “simple si baat hai agar bollywood characters pe ganpati ji ka idol banta toh bollywood ko left right and center bash kiya jaata and south kuch bhi kare toh usko ignore karte hain.. bahubali , RRR positive characters hain but kgf , puhspa are smugglers” A third netizen commented, “Y’all are okay to see Ganpati as a smuggler and a criminal ? Right because these were not a bollywood movie but south movies. Where is the boycott gang ,will they boycott south movies too?” Another added, “This is utterly disrespectful how can you make a lord statue as gangsters or smugglers or even as some heroes????”

A fifth even wrote, “It hurts to see that our Ganpati Bappa is being given the look of goons in the movie character Pushpa and KGF, Don’t know where is Boycott gang now?”

mostly North Indian bhakts hai jinko various baal ganesh pratima se problem hai & inke yaha to Ganpati puja hote bhi nahi hai, kabhi Maharashtra-Telangana-Karnataka walo ko aisa bakmodi karte nahi dekha, waha to student, watchmam, police ganpati hote, Iss baar pushpa,KGF bhi hai — a (@pimchinch) August 31, 2022

It hurts to see that our Ganpati Bappa is being given the look of goons in the movie character Pushpa and KGF, Don't know where is Boycott gang now? #GaneshChaturthi #GaneshChaturthi2022 pic.twitter.com/4LZNeSlfm4 — अJY तिwaरी 🇮🇳 (@realajay07) August 31, 2022

Y'all are okay to see Ganpati as a smuggler and a criminal ?

Right because these were not a bollywood movie but south movies. Where is the boycott gang ,will they boycott south movies too? #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/IF598CrBaC — A N K I T (@Ankitaker) August 31, 2022

This is utterly disrespectful how can you make a lord statue as gangsters or smugglers or even as some heroes???? — Interswift explorer (@tayla_dave) August 31, 2022

simple si baat hai agar bollywood characters pe ganpati ji ka idol banta toh bollywood ko left right and center bash kiya jaata and south kuch bhi kare toh usko ignore karte hain.. bahubali , RRR positive characters hain but kgf , puhspa are smugglers — A N K I T (@Ankitaker) August 31, 2022

While many have slammed the makers of KGF and Pushpa for Lord Ganesha being inspired by their film characters that have negative qualities, a few came out in their support. One tweeted, “Back in the day, our colony guys have set up Aparichit Vikram style ganesh idols 😂😂😂 This is a common practice in South.. Fans set up idols with their hero dressing style” Another wrote, “Go & ask manufacturing person’s ,don’t blame the actor’s or industry people 🙌” A third added, “Isme film makers ki nhi…in chutiyo ki galti hai jo aisi Murti bna kr disrespect kr rhe” A fourth tweeted, “Ye ganesh idols banaane wala aisa banaaya tho isme south wale kya kiya 🤔.. Hum tho nahi banwaaya na idols.. Jo aise banaaya usko educate karna hai aisa chutiyappa naa karne keliye..”

What are your views on Lord Ganesha being made like actors and their movie characters – especially Pushpa’s titular character and KFG’s Rocky Bhai? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Karthikeya 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Nikhil Siddhartha Starrer Officially Crosses The 100 Crore Mark, Emerges As A Surprise Blockbuster!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram