Miss Diva Universe, Urvashi Rautela always leads the headlines for every other reason. Be it for her professional achievements or fashionable looks but, what she usually gets the attention is her debacle with Rishabh Pant, the Indian cricket team player. Scroll down to check out the viral video wherein she apologised to the cricketer in front of the media. Yes, that’s right.

Advertisement

Well, previously there were many reports stating that Urvashi and Rishabh are dating. However, even though she never accepted or denied the fact, Rishabh had brushed all the rumours to be false and had also blocked the actress from his social media platforms.

Advertisement

A few days back in August, Urvashi Rautela had shared in a media interview, “Mr RP came to the hotel lobby and wanted to meet. Ten hours passed and I fell asleep. I couldn’t attend any calls and when I woke up I saw 16-17 missed calls and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me and I couldn’t meet them. I told him we’ll meet when you come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai but a huge drama happened with the paps and all.”

After this, Rishabh Pant had taken to his Instagram handle, which he then deleted soon and had written taking an indirect dig at Urvashi Rautela. He had penned, “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them”. Along with it, he had added hashtags, ‘Mera picha chhoro behen’, and ‘Jhuth ki bhi limit hoti hai’.

To this, Urvashi Rautela had responded and had shared on her Instagram stories, “Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball ot…main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone with young kiddo darling tere liye #Rakshabandhan mubarak ho” and added hashtags, RP Chotu bhaiyya, Cougar Hunter and Don’t take advantage of a silent girl.

Now, in a viral video shared by Instant Bollywood, Urvashi Rautela reacted to the whole debacle and can be heard saying, “Seedhi baat no bakwas. And that’s why I will not be doing any bakwas”. When she was further asked to say something to Rishabh Pant, she said while folding hands, “All I want to say is..umm..nothing. I am sorry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

What do you think of this? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Did Rishabh Pant Say ‘Mera Picha Chhodo Behen’ & ‘Jhut Ki Limit Hoti Hai’ In A Now-Deleted Story To Urvashi Rautela’s “Mr RP Came To Hotel… I Saw 16-17 Missed Calls”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram