Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is one of the successful actors in the film industry. While he is one of the respected actors in the industry, he did land in some controversy that made headlines.

Back in 2017, Khiladi Kumar appeared on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge to promote one of his films. As the format of the show requires mentors and judges to ring a huge bell that is on an elevated platform. Akshay “jokingly” told Mallika, “Mallika ji aap bell bajao, main aapko bajata hoon.”

Akshay Kumar’s this remark did not sit well with many and invited a flurry of criticism. While his comment was edited out of the episode before aired, a clip featuring the comment was leaked on Twitter. Mallika Dua shared the clip from the episode and wrote, “Hey! Quick question. Does anyone find 5:26 funny? Charming? Entertaining? Family entertainment. GEC.”

She later followed up with another tweet saying,” So, I want humor to be limitless. I also don’t want to be uncomfortable at my workplace. The lines are blurred. (sic)” A senior journalist too slammed the superstar for making an inappropriate comment to comedian Mallika in a Facebook post that was deleted later.

The journalist wrote, “I am going to screw this cretin Akshay Kumar for telling his co-worker Mallika Dua that “aap bell bajao main aap ko bajata hun” at 5:26. This is his sense of humor and language.” He even said to news agency IANS, “I don’t expect an apology from Star Plus as they have not aired this episode. But I expect an apology from this fellow.”

However, it is also worth pointing out that Khiladi Kumar in the past has stood up for his co-stars when he felt they were being insulted in the name of comedy on reality shows – like when he denounced Siddharth Jadhav’s alleged racist comments about his Housefull 3 co-star Lisa Haydon on Comedy Nights Bachao.

