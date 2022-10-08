The 17-year-old teenage boy who was responsible for the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on Punjab Police’s intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali earlier this year has also been reportedly tasked to eliminate Salman Khan.

Special commissioner of police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal stated that the teenage boy who was held for his alleged role in bombing the Punjab Police’s intelligence wing headquarters on May 9.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As stated by Dhaliwal reported in Hindustan Times, the alleged teenager who was tasked to eliminate Salman Khan was assigned by gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. Both of them are currently in jail.

Apart from the juvenile, another 23-year-old man was also arrested in regard to discovering an improvised explosive device (IED) in Haryana. Both of them have been arrested. For the unversed, the blast did not injure anybody, but it shattered the windows of the building.

For those who don’t know, this is not the first time, when Salman Khan has been targeted to be killed by the gangsters. After he and his father Salim Khan was threatened to death, the actor was issued a firearm for his personal protection by the Mumbai Police.

The Lawrence Bishnoi case started with the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, and since then the gangsters have been leading the headlines every other day for all the wrong reasons possible. What are your thoughts about the new development in the case? Let us know!

For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Salman Khan Was Planned To Kill By A 4 Lakh Rife Bought By Lawrence Bishnoi To Avenge The Chinkara Hunting? Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram