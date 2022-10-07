Ever since the makers dropped the Adipurush teaser online, it became the talk of the town for all the controversial reasons. The film, which stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, is based on Indian mythology. Recently, Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK took to Twitter to Tweet about the Om Raut directorial and claim that the makers i.e, producer Bhushan Kumar has already lost 450 crore with the launch of just Adipurush teaser.

For the unversed, Prabhas has stepped into the shows of Raghava, while Kriti plays Janaki and Saif portrays Lankesh. It is based on Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, and Ravana.

Now to convince more people of his theory, self-proclaimed critic KRK has now dropped a video explaining the same. The Deshdrohi actor shot a detailed video where he made many claims including that they had approached Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for the teaser launch. Yes, you heard that right!

According to KRK, to release the Adipurush teaser on a grand scale the makers approached UP CM Yogi Adityanath and invited him to the mega event in Ayodhya. However, the CM asked the makers to first show the teaser to him before he goes to show it to the public. This is when CM Yogi Adityanath gave a big thumbs down to the makers and dissed the trailer for the misrepresentation of characters of the film. Thus, he decided to give the teaser launch a miss.

Yogi Adityanath apparently told the Adipurush makers, “You have tried to Islamify Ramayan. You are to disrespecting us. I will not release its teaser.”

In his video, KRK has also ripped the director Om Raut apart for his direction skills claiming that one Bollywood actor had called him when he was offered the film. However, KRK asked him to not do it as whichever film he makes next is going to be a flop film.

The self-proclaimed critic also claimed that the producer Bhushan Kumar has around 200 movies ready no OTT platform is ready to buy it.

Let us know if you’ve watched the video or not. If you’ve then what are your thoughts on the same?

