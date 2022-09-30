Pan-India star Prabhas has shared the teaser poster of his upcoming film ‘Adipurush’, in which he is essaying the role of Lord Rama and looks stunning.

He took to Instagram, where he shared the teaser poster. In the teaser poster, he looks every-inch royal with a moustache twirled and aiming his bow towards the sky.

Prabhas wrote as the caption: “Join us as we embark on a magical journey on the Sarayu River Bank in Ayodhya, UP. #AdipurushInAyodhya Unveil the first poster and teaser of our film with us on Oct. 2 at 7:11 PM! #AdipurushTeaser #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on January 12, 2023 in IMAX & 3D!”

The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Kriti Sanon.

Produced by T-Series and Retrophiles Pvt Ltd, the movie is all set to release in theatres on January 12, 2023.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Prabhas has an interesting line up of films in his kitty. He was recently shooting for Project K with Deepika Padukone and it also stars Disha Patani.

Prabhas Salaar with Shruti Haasan is also one of the most awaited films.

