Koffee With Karan Season 7, which began in July has been satiating our needs for all gossip of the industry, has brought the curtains down on his show with an amazing grand finale episode. Ace filmmaker Karan Johar was seen talking about dealing with anxiety and being in therapy.

In the last episode of the KWK, influencers and stand-up comedians Kusha Kapila, Niharika NM, Tanmay Bhatt, and Danish Sait switched seats with KJo. The quartet made the filmmaker spill some secrets and confronted him over “name-checking” Alia Bhatt in every episode.

Karan Johar was asked about how he deals with mean comments and online criticism about himself, to which he replied that he developed a thick skin over the years. Hence, all the nasty comments about him and his sexuality don’t bother him anymore. However, he agreed that he gets disturbed when his kids are being abused and trolled online.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director also opened up on his battle with anxiety and how he helped himself to evolve. Karan Johar said, “There was an anxiety issue that I combatted 5 years ago and that was when I really opened up. You know, when I spoke to my doctor and she was a psychologist and she said that you are actually brushing everything so deep within that you actually think that you are dealing with it and that you have thick skin but actually you are shoving it into a dark, deep area and that’s all going to pop up at some time. So, she said you shouldn’t. So, at least I started talking about this fact to people because I was not even telling people that I was in therapy and that I was going through an issue of anxiety for 3 or 4 years.”

Karan Johar then spoke about overcoming his issues and healing, he also shared that he feels better now.

