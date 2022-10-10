Popular Pakistani Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut with Khoobsurat in 2014 opposite Sonam Kapoor. The film did average business at the box office but the actor was praised for his performance. He then went on to appear in Kapoor & Sons (2016) alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt.

Khan’s last appearance in a Bollywood film was in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) with Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor. Since then he has not made a comeback in the Hindi film industry. Now he opens up about whether he would like to work in Bollywood again.

During a conversation with Variety, Fawad Khan said that he could not give a definitive answer until things stabilized between the two countries. “The collaboration with the people that I got to know and the kinds of people I was exposed to there was a great experience and I really enjoyed it. The political fallout [between India and Pakistan] has not influenced our relationships, but it’s definitely made us very wary of answering such a question… It’s a good question but I can’t give a definitive answer until things stabilise and there are a lot of issues that need to be answered,” Khan said.

Even though the actor shares a great rapport with Bollywood filmmakers and actors, he was not sure someone from Bollywood would want to work with him. He said, “I think it’s more of a question of whether someone else would like to work with me, instead of me working with others because fingers will be pointed at them. I’ll do my work and go away but then the people who’ll have to suffer are those who are who want to collaborate with me. And I care about that because they are going to live there, and they’re going to suffer the consequences.”

Fawad Khan said that he would love to see them and even work with them again. However, he feels working in mainstream Bollywood is a different ballgame as he will also have to face consequences back in Pakistan.

