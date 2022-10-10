MS Dhoni who is mostly known for his cricketing skills at the World Cup, international cricket, and IPL is now launching his production house Dhoni Entertainment with his wife, Sakshi Dhoni. It’s been quite a long time since he has been missing from the cricket field but the cricketer is back with a bang in the showbiz industry.

The cricketer starting a production house and launching new movies under his banner has been in the news for quite some time. Now, rumours are rife that the former captain of the Indian cricket team has chosen the South film industry. Scroll below to get the scoop!

As per reported in LetsCinema, MS Dhoni and Sakshi are all set to launch their branch of Dhoni Entertainment in the mainstream South film industry. The Twitter handle of the media portal shared a Tweet that can be read as, “Dhoni is launching his film production company in south ‘Dhoni Entertainment’ to produce films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.”

#LetsCinema EXCLUSIVE: Dhoni is launching his film production company in south ‘Dhoni Entertainment’ to produce films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. pic.twitter.com/zgTxzdSynT — LetsCinema (@letscinema) October 9, 2022

Last year, Dhoni Entertainment’s new logo was released on Instagram along with a caption that could be read as, “At Dhoni Entertainment, we believe in mindful entertainment because mass communication is a superpower that should be used responsibly. With this philosophy in mind, we’re very excited to launch our new website.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd (@dhoni.entertainment)

Well, MS Dhoni is planning to work with South superstars like Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Dhanush, Suriya, and others but not with Bollywood actors. This is because of Dhoni’s long association with the South through his IPL team, Chennai Super Kings. Apart from it, Dhoni is immensely popular in the South and especially in Tamil Nadu.

Well, what are your thoughts about Dhoni producing movies with South superstars and not Bollywood actors? Let us know in the comments!

