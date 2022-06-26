Things have changed tremendously in the Indian cinema as regional industries aren’t limited to specific regions. With the concept of PAN Indian cinema emerging in full force, the Hindi-speaking audience got introduced to Telugu star Jr NTR with RRR becoming a mega success.

N. T. Rama Rao Jr, son of Nandamuri Harikrishna, has been a known face in the Hindi belt through his superhit dubbed films on YouTube and TV. However, it’s SS Rajamouli’s RRR which took his mass appeal to every corner of India. He received a lot of love and appreciation for his character of Bheem.

With all the time he dedicated and efforts he put in for RRR, Jr NTR did receive his due and reportedly got 45 crores as his salary. But do you know, how much money he received for his first film (debut as an adult solo lead)) that happened in 2001? Keep reading to know the exciting info.

Jr NTR made his debut in 2001 with Ninnu Choodalani. He was just 18 when the film released. Reportedly, the actor had received 4 lakhs as his salary and he gave it all to his mother. Cut to now, he charged 45 crores for RRR, which is an increase by a huge 112400%. Isn’t it amazing?

Meanwhile, there have been rumours of Jr NTR is working on a film with Tamil director Vetrimaran, who also directed ‘Asuran’. There have been whispers about the two working together for a long time, and it appears that the actor has given his nod for the collaboration. The film is rumoured to be a PAN-India production, while the makers are yet to make the news official.

